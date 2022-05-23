Tony Garnett, 29, left his long-time partner and mother of his two children, Lorna, for a Ukrainian refugee whom he had met just ten days prior.

His new girlfriend, Sofiia Karkadym, left the Ukrainian city of Lviv at the beginning of the Russian invasion. The man had initially signed up for the UK government's rehoming scheme. But after waiting for weeks, he reached out to people through social media.

It was then that Karkadym reached out to the family seeking help. Garnett's family decided to become her sponsor in the UK, but the decision proved costly to the family.

The two allegedly fell in love during Karkadym's ten-day stay in the couple's house in Bradford, West Yorkshire. "It began with a simple desire from me to do the right thing and put a roof over the head of someone in need, a man or woman," Garnett told The Sun.

But Sofiia, who fled Lviv and crossed to Poland as her home country was ravaged by Russian troops, told The Sun:



🗣️ ‘I am not a homewrecker. That’s b*****t.’



She worries her situation will put British families off hosting Ukrainian refugees. pic.twitter.com/ROMJGZ1tXo — Metro (@MetroUK) May 23, 2022

"It came to a head...when she really went for Sofiia, yelling at her, using some harsh language that left her in tears. She said she didn't feel she could stay under our roof anymore and something inside me clicked," he added.

Read more 100,000 Britons willing to host Ukraine refugees

Tony and Lorna had been together for eight years before the former decided to leave his long-time partner for Karkadym.

Meanwhile, Karkadym has denied "wrecking the couple's home" and has claimed that it was his former partner Lorna, who drove them closer with her constant doubts.

"Her constant suspicions, the tension, it just pushed me and Tony closer together. She created this situation by constantly suggesting something was going on when it wasn't. So, this is her fault," she said, according to a report in The Mirror.

She also claims that the couple had "destroyed their relationship long before" she came into their lives. Karkadym had travelled from Ukraine into Poland and then on to Berlin before flying to Manchester airport after securing her visa at the beginning of May.