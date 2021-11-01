Police arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly intentionally driving his car into a group of people on a sidewalk in Long Beach, South California on Sunday, then fleeing the scene afterward.

The man, identified as Richard Dalton Irigoyen, reportedly plowed his blue sedan into six people, five adults and a minor, in the early hours of Sunday. Officers were initially called to the 300 block of Orange Avenue, near Anaheim Street, at 2:43 a.m. over reports of "unknown trouble."

Authorities later determined the call was for an assault with a deadly weapon and domestic violence incident that involved a man and a woman. Officers learned that the accused struck the group who were standing on the sidewalk following an argument with the unnamed woman, who was one of the victims. The attack also happened after a Halloween party. The suspect was reported to have driven away and was last seen heading northbound on Orange Avenue.

Paramedics eventually arrived on the scene to treat the victims and rushed them to nearby hospitals. Thankfully, they only sustained minor injuries and have now been declared to be in stable condition.

As for Irigoyen, he was later arrested in Compton, according to Allison Gallagher, the public information officer for the Long Beach Police Department. He was also taken to a hospital to get treatment for injuries unrelated to his arrest and then booked at the Long Beach City Jail.

Gallagher told NBC Los Angeles that police have also since located his vehicle and impounded it. The Long Beach resident reportedly faces six counts each of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon. He also faces one count of felony domestic violence with his bail set at $6 million.

This is not the first arrest for Irigoyen as he was reportedly also taken into police custody in February for an unspecified felony charge. Details surrounding Sunday's attack remain scant. The names of the victims have been kept private as well as his relationship with the woman. It is also not known what led to their argument that triggered such a violent reaction. Long Beach police are urging anyone with knowledge of the incident to call them at 562-435-6711 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.