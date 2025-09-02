A man appeared to convulse during a preview screening of The Conjuring: Last Rites in Texas, sparking alarm and debate among audiences. A bishop in attendance responded by blessing cinemagoers with water and distributing prayer cards, in a gesture that some viewed as spiritual protection and others as theatrical promotion.

The one-night-only event in the Rio Grande Valley quickly became a talking point online. Reactions were split between those convinced they had witnessed a genuine emergency and those who suspected the entire episode was designed to generate buzz ahead of the film's release.

A Bishop at the Cinema

Bishop Bryan Ouellette, known for appearances on Ghost Adventures and Dateline, was present at the screening and conducted blessings as guests entered, according to local outlet MySA. He sprinkled water over attendees and handed out cards depicting St Michael the Archangel, a figure associated with defence against evil.

Footage posted on TikTok showed him praying at the entryway before the film began, reinforcing the link between the screening and religious ritual. The act drew mixed responses. Some audience members welcomed the gesture as comforting, while others questioned its appropriateness at a commercial event hosted by Warner Bros.

Faith, Tradition or Marketing?

Involving clergy is not new to the franchise. Previous Conjuring films had their sets blessed in an effort to ward off what producers described as 'negative energy', a superstition that became part of the series' lore, according to PopSugar.

Industry commentators noted that the choice of South Texas, a region where Catholic imagery carries cultural weight, made the blessing particularly resonant. To some, it underscored the religious themes of the series; to others, it blurred the line between belief and branding.

Audience Divided

The spectacle prompted lively discussion online. One TikTok user praised the gesture, saying it matched the sinister tone of the film and reassured nervous viewers. Another commented more bluntly, 'If you gotta do all that, I ain't going.'

The contrasting reactions highlight a familiar tension among horror fans, who often embrace immersive experiences but are wary when those experiences feel manufactured.

'Possession' or Performance?

The moment that fuelled the most speculation came during the screening itself, when an audience member reportedly convulsed. Witnesses described the man shaking and being attended to, though details remain scarce. It is unclear whether he experienced a medical episode, an expression of fear, or something staged for effect.

The studio has not commented on the incident, leaving its authenticity uncertain. Comparisons have been made to past publicity stunts in horror history, such as The Exorcist distributing sick bags in cinemas or Paranormal Activity marketing campaigns that relied on night-vision footage of terrified audiences.

Buzz Before Release

With a title like Last Rites, steeped in religious imagery, the decision to introduce a bishop at the cinema aligned closely with the film's themes. Coupled with the alleged possession, the event has ensured widespread coverage and online debate.

Whether a sincere act of faith or a carefully planned marketing move, the spectacle achieved its purpose which is to keep the franchise in the spotlight. For fans, the bigger question remains whether the scares on screen can match the drama that unfolded in the aisles.