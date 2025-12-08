Indoor fireworks sparked an absolute nightmare at a packed Goa nightclub that left 25 people dead, four staff members arrested, and the owner fleeing from the cops.

The fire tore through Birch by Romeo Lane in Arpora village just after midnight Saturday, trapping people who'd rocked up to hear a Bollywood DJ. Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant confirmed Sunday that indoor firecrackers started the whole thing, dismissing the earlier theory about a gas cylinder exploding in the kitchen.

Twenty-one staff and four tourists from the same Delhi family are dead. Six others are in the hospital in stable condition. Another individual is reported to be suffering from 60% burns.

Fireworks Went Off Mid-Performance

Survivors recounted a scene of terror as the venue was consumed by flames. One survivor from Delhi told reporters that fireworks suddenly exploded whilst dancers were performing on stage. This set off total chaos as thick smoke filled the room and everyone scrambled for the exits.

'I didn't initially understand what was going on', someone outside the club told the BBC. 'In a bit, it became clear that a massive fire had broken out. The scenes were just horrific'.

The nightclub sits near a popular beach about 25km from Goa's capital Panaji. It was at capacity with holidaymakers out for a normal Saturday night. However, the venue's timber framework and wooden furniture turned it into a death trap once the flames took hold.

Not Enough Ways Out

Emergency response was hampered by the club's design. Chief Minister Sawant stated that the limited number of exits contributed significantly to the high death toll. While the main entrance is fairly wide, access is restricted by a narrow crossing over a small lake to get to the main building. This made it a logistical nightmare for firefighters trying to reach the blaze quickly.

Police said three people died from burns, while most of the others suffocated. Emergency teams spent hours picking through the charred mess on Sunday morning.

Four Arrested, Owners Still Missing

Authorities didn't hang about making arrests. However, a manhunt is underway for the owners of the venue, Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra. Police have issued warrants for the pair.

Sawant has ordered a magisterial inquiry to determine how the club was allowed to operate and whether safety rules were violated. 'Those found responsible will face most stringent action under the law – any negligence will be dealt with firmly', he said.

The Chief Secretary and Director General of Police have been told to identify and take disciplinary action against government officials who may have permitted the club to operate in violation of local ordinances.

Workers From All Over India

Twenty-one of the deceased were staff members, with four being tourists from a single family visiting from Delhi. Twenty of the staff who perished hailed from various Indian states, including Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Karnataka. One worker was from Nepal.

A chef at a nearby place told the BBC he knew some of the Birch club workers. 'People from all over the country and also from Nepal work in different clubs in Goa', he said. 'I am really worried for some people who I knew at the club. Their phones are off'.

The government has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh (roughly £4,700) for the families of each person who died and Rs 50,000 (about £470) for the injured. They are also arranging transport to get bodies back to the victims' home states.

Tourism Hotspot Under Fire

Goa, a former Portuguese colony on the Arabian Sea, pulls in millions of tourists every year. About 5.5 million visited in the first half of 2025, with 270,000 coming from abroad.

Opposition politicians told the BBC that stricter rules are desperately needed to address safety issues related to rapid development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the fire 'deeply saddening'. Sawant has promised to issue an advisory to all nightclubs telling them to implement proper safety measures.

India Has a Fire Problem

This incident is the latest in a string of similar deadly fires at entertainment venues across India. These fatal accidents highlight systemic gaps in fire safety enforcement. Seventeen died in a building fire in Hyderabad in May. A month before that, a hotel blaze in Kolkata killed 15. Last year, 24 people died at an amusement park arcade in Gujarat after getting trapped inside.

The repeated pattern of deadly fires at entertainment venues shows massive gaps in how India enforces fire safety and building rules. Furthermore, lax enforcement of capacity limits and a lack of staff training on emergency evacuation procedures often turn preventable incidents into mass-casualty events.