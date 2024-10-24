From earning over $100,000 annually to making just $20 per hour, TikTok user 'Dollars with Drew' made a drastic career switch, leaving his engineering job for a position as a Frontier Airlines gate agent. But his decision wasn't solely about money — it was driven by the desire for a more fulfilling work-life balance.

A Bold Career Switch: From Engineering To Gate Agent

Drew took to TikTok to share his experience after making the life-changing move. He explained that his engineering job, while lucrative, left him feeling burned out and unfulfilled. Drew longed for a job that made him excited to get out of bed in the morning — something he found when he became a gate agent.

"But there's no greater feeling than waking up and truly being excited to go to work," Drew said in his video. "It was fast-paced, different every day, and stressful when customers were yelling at you, but I still absolutely loved it."

Despite the daily challenges, including dealing with irate passengers and unpredictable situations, Drew enjoyed the change of pace, the dynamic environment, and the feeling of leaving work behind at the end of the day.

However, Drew's time as a gate agent was brief. While he found joy in the work, practical issues, including long commutes and reduced working hours, forced him to leave the role. The experience inspired him to rethink his career and focus on what truly mattered — job satisfaction over financial gain.

The Burnout Epidemic: Why Workers Reconsider Their Careers

According to a recent report by MyPerfectResume, nearly 20 percent of US workers contemplate quitting their jobs on a daily basis, while 19 percent think about it weekly. The survey, which highlights the burnout epidemic, found that a staggering 88 percent of American workers report feeling burned out, leading to a range of mental and physical health issues, such as anxiety, stress, headaches, and insomnia.

Keith Spencer, a career expert at MyPerfectResume, told Fortune that burnout is one of the primary reasons why so many employees are considering leaving their jobs. "They potentially view either their role or company as the issue," he said. "Changing companies, changing careers entirely, seems to be viewed as the solution to that burnout."

The consequences of burnout extend beyond individual employees, affecting overall workplace culture. The report revealed that 87 percent of employees had experienced outbursts at work over the past six months, with incidents ranging from yelling at colleagues to storming out of meetings. These actions create a tense work environment, which can damage team collaboration and reduce overall productivity.

Solutions To Combat Burnout

Spencer emphasised the importance of addressing burnout, both from an employee and employer perspective. He urged companies to prioritise their workers' mental health, suggesting that employers conduct regular pulse surveys to assess their teams' well-being. "If people are feeling underappreciated, they're going to be more susceptible to the impact of burnout," Spencer said.

Many employees feel that higher pay could help alleviate burnout, with 27 percent of respondents citing better compensation as a potential solution. Other factors contributing to burnout include unclear job roles, inflexible schedules, and overwhelming workloads. Companies should focus on improving these areas to help ease employee stress.

"If you're constantly feeling frustrated and angry with your manager, team, or just your job in general, you're going to be less likely to work cohesively," Spencer said. "Adjusting salaries or providing more role clarity can go a long way in preventing burnout."