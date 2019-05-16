A woman from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was arrested Tuesday after she attempted to shoot a man for refusing oral sex.

According to the arrest report, the unidentified man invited 19-year-old Anneisha Speed to his apartment for a date after they "spent much of the day together." The victim told the officers that few minutes after they arrived at the apartment, Speed asked him to perform oral sex on her. However, after he refused, the accused pulled out a .40 handgun and aimed at him. She then threatened to shoot him if he did not agree to it.

The victim then grabbed Speed's wrist after which she fired a round into the wall. He panicked and ran to the balcony of the second-floor apartment. As she fired another shot in his direction, he leapt from the apartment. He then called the police who reached the scene and found Speed outside the apartment. When the officers tried to arrest her, Speed resisted handcuffs. They then overpowered her and took her into custody.

The officers then searched the apartment and found two live .40 rounds and a spent shell casing. Investigation revealed that the accused had also stolen a Playstation 4 game console and a shotgun from the man's apartment.

Speed was charged with "attempted second-degree murder, illegal discharge of a firearm, theft of a firearm, resisting an officer and tampering with evidence." She was held at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

In a similar incident in March, a woman from Texas was arrested after she attempted to stab her boyfriend for refusing sex. Police arrived at 41-year-old Yamile Uribe's apartment after receiving a disturbance call. Uribe's boyfriend told the responding officers that she had" lost it" and locked herself in the room after attacking him with a kitchen knife. He said they were drinking when an argument broke out after he refused to have sex with her. She suddenly went to the kitchen, picked up the knife and attempted to stab him. He escaped by rolling over. Uribe was arrested and charged with "aggravated assault with a deadly weapon."

