A Wisconsin man was sentenced to over two centuries in prison on Tuesday for killing five of his family members more than a year ago.

Christopher Stokes called 911 on April 27, 2020, to confess that he had just murdered his family members- Marcus Stokes, 19, Demetrius Thomas, 14, Tera Agee, 16, Lakeitha Stokes, 17, and Teresa Thomas, 41. "I just massacred my whole family," he told the dispatchers. Responding officers found him sitting outside the Milwaukee home, where he once again admitted to his crime. Upon going inside, officers found 12 spent shotgun shells and the victims' bodies in the living room and bedroom.

The only survivor of the attack was Stokes's three-year-old grandson, who witnessed the shootings and pleaded to the criminal not to hurt him.

The 44-year-old has been sentenced to a 205-year jail term for his crimes, 40 years for each of the five counts of first-degree reckless homicide, and another five years for illegally possessing a gun as a convicted felon, reports the Associated Press.

Stokes appeared deeply regretful for his actions, which he insists he made when he was not in the right state of mind, and noted he understands he "deserves" the punishment. He said, "Don't know what in the world came over me. Woke up and just had blood on my mind. Something just wasn't going right. It was, I don't know."

"The reality is, I can't take it back. I did the ultimate sin... I deserve to be locked up. I deserve everything I get. I'm not asking for no leniency or anything like that. I deserve it. No one in the world should have done what I did," Stokes said.

Stokes has a history of domestic violence, and was convicted of substantial battery and forbidden by law from having a gun in 2007. He was examined by two doctors last year to determine whether he qualified for a plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect, but both doctors declined to support that potential plea.

However, his attorney Nathan Opland-Dobs insisted that his client's actions were "not something a sane person, a normal person, would do." The lawyer said, "Nothing else makes sense. Nothing else would explain why this would have happened."