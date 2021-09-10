In a disturbing incident in Maryland last year, a pervert stabbed a woman in her buttocks with a syringe filled with his semen, and was found to have been in possession of more such syringes. He has now been sentenced to 10 years in prison for the crime and charged with assault and reckless endangerment.

Thomas Bryon Stemen committed the crime at Anne Arundel County grocery in Churchton, Maryland in February 2020. The victim, Katie Peters, told CBS Baltimore that she felt the man bump into her as she entered the store and then felt something that felt like a cigarette burn.

After injecting the needle into her, the 51-year-old said to her, "I know, it feels like a bee sting, doesn't it?"

The incident was captured on the store's CCTV camera. It showed Stemen walking closely behind Katie as she pushed a shopping cart into the supermarket. He then quickly jabbed her with the needle, making her jump from the shock. The confused victim is then seen following the pervert out of the store where they end up looking for an object on the ground.

Peters said she did not realise what exactly happened at first, but found a puncture wound when she checked herself after returning home. She recalled about her way back home, "I started driving home and it started hurting really bad. I called my son and said 'something's not right, I hope nothing happens. I hope I make it home, I love you'."

Anne Arundel County Police Sgt. Jacklyn Davis said about the incident, "If you've seen this video, it's very aggressive, it's very deliberate - and makes us think it's not his first time doing this."

When police confiscated the weapon of crime from Stemen, they discovered that he had several more such syringes in his car, all full of his semen. Officials said he also tried to stab two other people before the supermarket attack.

The investigators also discovered that he had committed similar crimes in the past, and was even served a warrant in 1999 as a fugitive from justice. He had also gone to court in 2013 for a domestic violence civil suit.