On Thursday, Manchester United secured a Champions League spot for next season, but that came at a cost, with forward Antony suffering a "serious" injury.

As many as two players got injured during Manchester United's 4-1 victory over Chelsea in the Premier League that confirmed their place in the top four in the ongoing campaign. While Luke Shaw was withdrawn at half-time with an injury, Antony was carried on a stretcher in tears after he went down following a fair tackle from Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah.

Antony stretchered off

Antony appeared to be in full flow during one of his fast sprints when he clashed with Chalobah at Old Trafford. While the referee did not deem the tackle as a foul, the Manchester United winger was clearly in pain as he lay on the ground. The Red Devils' medical team gave Antony some treatment on the pitch before the Brazilian winger was stretchered off in the 29th minute.

Confirming Antony's injury was serious at the post-match conference, head coach Erik ten Hag told reporters," It's difficult to say. Let's wait for 24 hours and then we'll know more. I don't know [about Antony]. Everyone has seen, he came off. I can tell you it is serious but we have to wait a minimum [of] 24 hours, then we know probably more about the status of the injury."

It was a massive blow for Ten Hag's Manchester United as Antony, who held his hands over his face while being carried off, could miss his side's FA Cup final against neighbours Manchester City. The match is scheduled to take place on June 3 at Wembley. Ten Hag and co. are aiming to finish with a domestic double, having already won the League Cup, where they defeated Newcastle United in the final.

Man Utd's last FA Cup victory came back in the 2015-16 season, when they defeated Crystal Palace 2-1 in the final, with Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata being on the goals chart for the Red Devils.

Antony's recent injuries

Antony, who made a sensational move from Ajax to Man Utd for £82m last year, has missed at least nine games in the ongoing campaign due to various injuries. Despite that, the Brazil international has managed to make 47 appearances for his new club in all competitions, contributing 10 goals and five assists. Therefore Ten Hag will hope to see Antony recover in time for the FA Cup final.

Marcus Rashford, who replaced Antony, scored the fourth goal for the home side at Old Trafford on Thursday. With 30 goals and 11 assists in 54 competitive outings, Rashford is enjoying his career's best season and would want to end on a high, with two games remaining for his side in the campaign.

Man Utd's in-form midfielder, Casemiro, once again opened the scoring with his sixth-minute strike before Anthony Martial doubled the Red Devils' lead just before the half-time break.

Bruno Fernandes scored from the spot after he was brought down by Chelsea's Wesley Fofana in the area. The Man Utd stand-in captain went on to assist Rashford's goal as well, which marked Fernandes' ninth assist of the season for Man Utd.

With only one game to go in the Premier League, Manchester United are in third place with 72 points. They are six points ahead of Liverpool, who have failed to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in a full season under head coach Jurgen Klopp.

Man Utd's final league game is on Sunday as they are set to host Fulham. Considering Ten Hag's side is unbeaten in the last 28 matches at Old Trafford, the Red Devils would aim to end their Premier League season with a win.