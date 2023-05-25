FC Barcelona could reportedly bid goodbye to another player apart from Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba this summer.

Barcelona's final game of the 2022-23 season is at Camp Nou on Sunday. It will be an emotional outing for the players and fans as it will be the last game to be played at Camp Nou. Barcelona's home games are set to be moved to Montjuic Olympic Stadium until November 2024, with Camp Nou set to undergo reconstruction.

Barcelona to lose one more player?

Even though Barcelona have already sealed La Liga this season, they would want to end the 2022-23 campaign on a high, winning their fixture against Mallorca on Sunday at home. The win could be a great way to bring curtains down to Busquets and Alba's journey at Barcelona, while the club is also expected to announce the departure of another player, whose identity is not known as yet, on Sunday, according to journalist Gerard Romero.

There have been quite a few players who have been linked with a move away from Barcelona this summer, including forwards Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres, defender Jules Kounde, and midfielder Franck Kessie. Even the futures of Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha are far from being secured at the Catalan club.

Ahead of the 2023 summer market, Kounde is believed to be unhappy at Barcelona because boss Xavi Hernandez has been using him at right-back instead of his natural position of centre-back, while he is also aware that Inigo Martinez's impending arrival as a free agent from Athletic Club would see him play on the right more often than he would want next season.

Therefore, Kounde will be willing to leave Barcelona if he finds a suitable club in the summer, and Chelsea are once again interested in securing his services after losing him to Barcelona last summer, according to ESPN.

Barcelona are trying to reform its squad to meet La Liga's financial fair play rules. Ahead of the ongoing season, Barcelona were forced to sell shares of their future television rights and their media production unit Barca Studios, to allow them to register four new signings. Then they had to sell a few more players just to register their summer signing Kounde. Earlier this year, they finally managed to register Gavi as their first-team player.

Jordi Alba set to leave after 11 years

Alba, who has been at Barcelona since 2012, still has a year left on his current contract with the Catalans. However, it is understood that both parties agreed to terminate the deal because of the club's grave financial situation.

"FC Barcelona would like to publicly express its gratitude to Alba for his professionalism, commitment and dedication, and his ever-positive and friendly relationship with all members of the Barça family, and wishes him every fortune in the future. Barça will always be a home for you, Jordi," Barcelona said in an official release.

While Alba's next destination is not yet known, he is leaving the Catalan club after making 458 appearances across all competitions. Over the years, he has helped the side win six La Liga titles, five Copa del Rey trophies and the Champions League in 2015. In the underway 2022-23 season, Alba has played 29 times for Barcelona, including 23 appearances in La Liga as the Camp Nou club won their first top-flight title since 2019.

Alba on Wednesday took to social media to confirm his exit through an emotional video. While Saudi Arabia could be a potential next destination for the left-back, he is also being linked with a sensational switch to rivals Atletico Madrid.

💙❤️ GRÀCIES 💙❤️ GRACIAS 💙❤️ THANK YOU 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/2pARAdY02j — Jordi Alba (@JordiAlba) May 24, 2023

Earlier this season, Barcelona also saw the departure of another veteran defender Gerard Pique.

Barcelona are set to end this season with two trophies. They won the Supercopa de España, while they also clinched the La Liga title with four games to spare.