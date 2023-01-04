Brendan Rodgers made a passionate plea to Youri Tielemans to remain at Leicester City beyond his current contract that expires this summer. The Belgian midfielder has been on Arsenal's radar since last summer, and continues to be linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium this month.

Mikel Arteta is a big admirer of the Belgian technician, and had made signing him a priority last summer. However, Leicester's hefty valuation for a player in the final year of his contract saw the Gunners back out of a move for the midfielder.

Arsenal were expected to renew their interest again during the ongoing January transfer window, but it looks like they could wait until the summer when he becomes a free agent. Tielemans' agents have visited Colney and are aware of the North London club's desire to sign their client.

However, Rodgers remains hopeful of convincing Tielemans to sign a new deal and extend his stay at the King Power Stadium beyond this summer. The club has been in talks with his representatives for a number of months, but has failed to make a breakthrough.

"It has gone on for a while, but it's all based around the player, ultimately. His commitment is no less now to what it was when I first came in - if not even more," Rodgers said, as quoted on Goal.

"I respect that he's in his last year, of course I want to tie him down. He's been a brilliant player for this club and is still at a great age. It's something that has to be right for all parties."

As it stands, Tielemans has no plans of extending his stay with the struggling Foxes, who are just three points away from the relegation places. Rodgers only had praise for the Belgium international, and his commitment despite looking for an exit either this month or when his contract expires in the summer.

Arsenal have Tielemans as their main midfield target, but remain wary of paying a fee when they can sign him for nothing in the summer. The Gunners, however, do run the risk of the player being tempted by another club with a better offer once he enters free agency.