It took Manchester City an investment of around two billion euros to finally make it to the UEFA Champions League final. The Abu Dhabi Group triumphed over fellow Persian gulf-based Qatar Sports Investments as Manchester City defeated Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals.

Riyad Mahrez scored both of PSG's goals on Tuesday, as City hosted the second leg at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. Pep Guardiola's men won 2-0 on the night and 4-1 on aggregate. In the process, they denied the Parisians a second consecutive UCL final appearance.

Both clubs are backed by Middle Eastern owners, and are two of the most financially capable sports organisations in the world. Incidentally, both are also seeking their first UEFA Champions League title. According to Marca, the Qatar Sports Investments group has already injected 1.254 billion euros on PSG for the past decade. They made it to the final last season, but were no match against eventual champions Bayern Munich.

Meanwhile, this year's finalists, Manchester City, have spent 2.016 billion euros since 2008 thanks to the Abu Dhabi takeover. It was not an easy task nor was it cheap, but City are now in the final after successfully booting out PSG.

However, will it be enough? City has so far managed to achieve great domestic success since the money started coming in, starting with the Premier League title in 2011/12, their first since 1967/68.

City has since won three more Premier League titles with a strong possibility for another one this season, two FA Cups, six League Cups and three Community Shields.

However, the European Cup remains elusive and they still have a massive hurdle ahead of them. Tonight, Russian oligarch-backed Chelsea will be hosting Real Madrid, the most successful club in UEFA Champions League history.

Manchester City's current roster is worth 1.13 billion, but will it be enough to lift the trophy? Roman Abramovich has himself invested billions into Chelsea, and they won the Champions League back in 2012, the only other club in the semi-finals to have achieved the feat. Meanwhile, Real Madrid, a club which is still owned by its members, is gunning for a record-extending 14th title.