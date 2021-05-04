Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar Jr. is determined to help his team make it to the final of this season's UEFA Champions League. The club will need to overcome a 1-2 deficit from the first leg, which was played at home at the Parc des Princes last week. They are travelling to the Etihad Stadium as the underdogs on Tuesday, but Neymar is confident that they can turn things around.

"We have a very difficult game against Manchester City, but we have to believe, without thinking what the statistics say about our chances of winning," Neymar said, as quoted by Marca.

The Brazilian may be without his attacking partner Kylian Mbappe, who is still in doubt after suffering an injury to his right calf. He did travel to Manchester with the rest of the team, but it remains to be seen if he will start.

Luckily, Neymar appears to be fully fit after having his own spell of injuries earlier this year. He played the full 90 minutes in their Ligue 1 match against Lens last weekend, and he says he is ready for the do-or-die match against City.

"Every Parisian has to believe in us and I'm the first. I'm on the frontline. I'm the first warrior in this battle. I'll do my best and do everything possible to get through to the final, even if it means dying on the pitch," he said.

PSG are determined to do one better than last season, when they lost in the final against Bayern Munich. This year, they were again favourites to make it to the final, but the first leg proved that anything can happen in the Champions League. Pep Guardiola's side was able to neutralise the Parisians' attack and even managed to score two very crucial away goals.

PSG faces City tonight, and the winner of that match will be waiting for the winner between Real Madrid and Chelsea, who will be playing the second leg of their semi-final clash on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge. That tie currently stands level at 1-1.