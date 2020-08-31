The whole world is anticipating Lionel Messi's next move after the superstar informed FC Barcelona that he wants to leave the club. Now the question remains whether he would be able to move for free.

La Liga itself has diminished Messi's hopes of leaving Barcelona on a free transfer. The Spanish league said that the six-time Ballon d'Or winner's release clause must be paid in order for him to leave Camp Nou. As such, the only way Messi could leave Barca is if his new team pays for the €700 million (GBP626.69 million) release clause.

According to a provision in his contract, the 33-year old Argentine is legally permitted to go on a free transfer for a certain window of time after each season. But this year, the novel coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the schedule. As a result, Messi's deadline for a free transfer had expired on June 10, well before the season officially ended.

The Argentine's lawyers are pointing to the fact that the end of the season was delayed due to the pandemic. Hence, according to them, Messi's free transfer clause still applies.

On Sunday, La Liga released a statement, which reads, "With regard to the different interpretations relating to the current contractual situation of FC Barcelona footballer Lionel Andres Messi that have been published across various media outlets in recent days, having analysed the player's contract with the club, La Liga would like to clarify the following. The contract is currently valid and contains a release clause which is applicable should Messi decide to trigger the early unilateral termination of the contract."

La Liga's official statement was published hours after Messi failed to report for his club's scheduled coronavirus testing. His absence means he will be unable to participate in Ronald Koeman's first training session on Monday as Barca's new head coach. Messi's absence also means that he is reluctant to train any further with the club where he spent his entire career so far.

Last week, Messi notified Barcelona that he intends to walk away from the club. As of now, rumours are in the air that Premier League side Manchester City might sign him for a world-record contract. Apart from the Sky Blues, the other clubs that are in the running to acquire Messi are Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan. However, nothing concrete has been decided.