Erling Haaland made yet more history in a Manchester City shirt this past weekend as his opener against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday took him to 50 Premier League goals in just 48 appearances.

This smashes the previous record held by former Manchester United and Newcastle United striker, Andrew Cole, who achieved the feat in 65 games. Haaland's other notable Premier League records include scoring the most league goals in a single season with 36, doing so in just 35 games in his debut season for Manchester City last year.

Haaland's 14th league goal of the season proved to not be enough for Pep Guardiola's side on Saturday as the Norwegian striker's first-half strike was cancelled out by a finish from Liverpool right-back, Trent Alexander Arnold, in the final 10 minutes of normal time.

The equaliser came after Manchester City seemingly doubled their lead with a close-range finish from Ruben Dias, but the goal was ruled out due to a foul by Manuel Akanji on Liverpool keeper, Allison, in the lead-up. Haaland also had the chance to increase the home side's lead just a minute before Alexander-Arnold's goal but Allison pulled off a crucial close-range stop.

Whilst it was a special occasion for Haaland, it was a frustrating result for Guardiola as his side would have been at the league table's summit this weekend had the three points been secured. A point for Liverpool keeps them just a point behind Manchester City and in third spot.

The events at the Etihad Stadium handed Arsenal an opportunity in their Saturday evening kick-off away to Brentford to overtake both Manchester City and Liverpool and climb to the top of the Premier League table.

Arsenal thought they had taken the lead just before the break as Leandro Trossard pounced with a header from close range after Gabriel Jesus' header was initially palmed away by Brentford keeper, Mark Flekken. However, Trossard was judged to have been offside in the build-up.

Mikel Arteta's side could not find a breakthrough in the second half and looked to be on their way to a 0-0 draw. Eventually, Kai Havertz gave the Gunners the lead in the dying moments of normal time as he successfully met a cross from Bukayo Saka at the far post with a header.

Having struggled for goals in his Arsenal career so far, this was a special moment for Havertz. Arsenal closed out the game and secured the victory to take them to the top of the Premier League and one point ahead of second-placed, Manchester City.

Saturday's Premier League action also saw Newcastle thrash Chelsea 4-1 at St. James' Park. After Raheem Sterling cancelled out Alexander Isak's opener to put Chelsea level going into the break, Newcastle responded with real intent in the second half as Jamaal Lascelles, Joelinton and Anthony Gordon all got on the scoresheet.

To make matters worse for Chelsea, captain Reece James was sent off in the second half for two bookings, one for kicking the ball away in frustration and one for bringing down Gordon.

Brighton & Hove Albion recovered from an early setback away to Nottingham Forest to secure a 3-2 win at the City Ground with Joao Pedro getting a brace for Roberto De Zerbi's team. This is despite captain Lewis Dunk being sent off in the remaining quarter of the game for dissent towards referee Anthony Taylor after a penalty was awarded to the home side through a VAR check on the pitchside monitor.

West Ham United triumphed with a 2-1 win over bottom side, Burnley, at Turf Moor, through a dramatic late turnaround that saw Tomas Soucek grab a stoppage-time winner.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Bournemouth raced to a 3-1 victory away to Sheffield United thanks to two goals from Marcus Tavernier and one from Justin Kluivert. Also, Luton Town picked up just their second league win of the season after Jacob Brown's winner secured a late 2-1 home win over Crystal Palace.

On Sunday, Tottenham Hotspur fell to a third league defeat in a row after Aston Villa came from a goal down to win 2-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Giovani Lo Celso had an early opener for Spurs cancelled out by a first-half stoppage time header by Pau Torres before Ollie Watkins scored the winner for the away side just past the hour mark with a clinical strike.

Aston Villa's win takes them above Spurs and up to fourth place in the league table, with the North London side dropping to fifth spot.

Sunday's other Premier League game was the scene for an early goal-of-the-season contender as Alejandro Garnacho's early overhead kick for Manchester United set them on their way to a 3-0 victory over Everton at Goodison Park.

After walking into a hostile atmosphere that contained many aggrieved Everton fans after the club's recent points deduction, Garnacho's sensational strike quietened the home crowd. Everton looked to respond and did dominate the rest of the first half but were unable to draw level.

Manchester United upped the quality in the second half with Anthony Martial winning a penalty after being fouled by ex-Manchester United player, Ashley Young. Marcus Rashford converted the penalty to score just his second goal of the season before Martial sealed the win with a delicate finish past Jordan Pickford 15 minutes from time.

This round of Premier League games will conclude on Monday night when Fulham host Wolves at Craven Cottage.