Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho scored a Cristiano Ronaldo-like goal against Everton on Sunday.

Garnacho's incredible overhead kick left the Goodison Park crowd stunned as Manchester United secured a 3-0 win in the Premier League.

Collecting Diogo Dalot's cross, the young Argentinian forward jumped in the air and connected with a stunning overhead kick. Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford could barely get his hand on the ball as it smashed into the goal. Garnacho broke into a massive celebration near the corner flag, paying tribute to Ronaldo.

Garnacho: I can't believe it, didn't see how I scored

Garnacho pulled off Ronaldo's iconic "Siu" celebration and left the charged-up Everton crowd in silence. The marvellous strike of Garnacho earned comparisons to one of Ronaldo's greatest-ever goals, his overhead kick for Real Madrid against Juventus in April 2018 in the UEFA Champions League.

Woke Up today and immediately watched that Garnacho's goal again pic.twitter.com/0yTqyygcQJ — MAINOOO (@Mufc_Mainoo) November 27, 2023

Ronaldo's goal was also in an away fixture in Turin and was very much appreciated by the Juventus fans.

Garnacho's strike, which was the opening goal in Sunday's game, was also compared to Wayne Rooney's speculative strike against Manchester City back in 2011.

In an interview following his wonderful goal against the Toffees, Garnacho recapped the moment and insisted he did not see the ball hit the net.

"I can't believe it to be honest. I just did [it] and I didn't see how I scored, I just listened around. I said: 'Oh my God', and for me, of course, it was one of the best goals I have ever scored. I am very happy," Garnacho said.

Ten Hag: Comparing Garnacho to Ronaldo is wrong

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial were also on the goals chart for the Red Devils as Erik ten Hag and Co clinched an important win, climbing to sixth place in the Premier League table.

Ten Hag said that while Garnacho had the talent to do "amazing things" for Manchester United, he also insisted it would be wrong to compare the teenager to Rooney or Ronaldo.

When reporters asked Ten Hag to compare Garnacho's overhead kick to Ronaldo and Rooney's goals, the Dutch boss replied: "Don't compare, I don't think it's right. They all have their own identity. For Garnacho to go that way he has to work very hard and do it on a consistent basis. So far he has not, but he definitely has high potential to do some amazing things."

Garnacho has netted two goals in 17 matches in all competitions for Manchester United in the ongoing campaign.

Watch - Cristiano Ronaldo's latest crazy goal

Meanwhile, Ronaldo is in no mood to slow down at 38. The Portuguese veteran was on fire for Al-Nassr against Al-Akhdoud on Friday, following up a delightful first goal with a stunning long-range chip.

Ronaldo took down a lofted pass with an extreme first touch before smashing it at the back of the net at the near post. But his second goal went one better – a fantastic long-range effort, lofted over an unfortunate goalkeeper, who found himself way out of position.

CRISTIANO RONALDO WHAT A GOAL! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/qDHA5Tmc4p — TC (@totalcristiano) November 24, 2023

The former Manchester United star has been in purely sublime form for Al Nassr this season and has scored 15 goals in 13 league games. His second goal on Friday, which helped his side to an easy 3-0 victory, was potentially his best since arriving in Saudi Arabia to much fanfare last year.

Manchester United's upcoming game is against Galatasaray in the Champions League on Wednesday. Following this, the Red Devils have two league fixtures in a span of four days, starting with a trip to St. James Park on Dec. 3 before hosting Chelsea on Dec. 7 at Old Trafford.

After 13 matches, Manchester United have 24 points, one more than Newcastle, who are in seventh place in the league table.