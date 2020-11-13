Despite the consistently poor performances displayed by Manchester United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's leadership, the 47-year old Norwegian is still being backed by the club's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

According to reports, Woodward said that the Old Trafford club remains "absolutely committed" to its manager. The 49-year old shared his comments in the club's first-quarter reports that were released early on Thursday. As per the sources, the early release of the report wasn't a deliberate decision. Instead, it was done in error.

Recently, Solskjaer had to face heavy criticism as his side suffered consecutive defeats against Arsenal and minnows Istanbul Baseksehir. Consequently, the Red Devils manager came under intense pressure from fans and the media.

However, as it stands, the club is not looking to change their manager anytime soon, no matter how bad they perform. Woodward commented that the club is "absolutely committed" to the "positive path" that Solskjaer has shown the team.

Woodward said, "While the Covid-19 pandemic continues to cause significant disruption, we are optimistic that the recovery and normalisation phase is gradually coming into view. The club's resilience and our strong commercial business continue to provide a solid foundation and gives us confidence in our long-term outlook beyond the pandemic, both on and off the pitch."

It's worth noting that although the Premier League side has not been in its best form, glimpses of hope has come to notice in certain games.

Solskjaer must focus more on testing his bench's strength. There are numerous promising youngsters in the squad, who could well become future stars, given that they are nurtured with care. However, their start to this season hasn't been close to what they might have expected. The men in red are currently ranked 14th on the table with 10 points from seven matches. So far they have won three games and lost three.

According to BBC, United's erroneous publishing of the financial report took place when their electronic publisher was conducting a test on Thursday. In fact, it was originally scheduled to be published one day later at lunchtime.

Previously, United had stated that the club won't organise any investors' conference call. As can be seen in the financial report, Manchester United's overall revenue during the first quarter of the 2020-21 financial year was £109 million. The figure is 19.5% lower as compared to the numbers registered during the same quarter last year.

Understandably, the pandemic led to such a significant fall in the revenue as games were played behind closed doors without fan attendance.