This season so far hasn't been the best experience for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. The 27-year old Frenchman has started for United only twice in seven games since the Red Devils' 1-6 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford.

In total, Pogba has featured in 11 games for the Manchester side this season, but started in only five of those. During matches against Arsenal and Everton, Pogba appeared on the ground for brief periods and was asked to play on the left-wing instead of his traditional position.

He was again left on the bench last Saturday when United travelled to Everton. It was only after the 82nd-minute mark when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer brought the Frenchman to the pitch.

Pogba has been picked by France for the side's international outings against Finland, Portugal, and Sweden.

Considering everything that's going on around Pogba, France national team coach Didier Deschamps said that the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner "can't be happy" at Manchester United, especially after being left on the bench and playing in uncomfortable positions.

Deschamps believes that the current situation would be a source of displeasure for Pogba. As a result, the coach is keen to talk to the 27-year-old midfielder about the scenario while he is on international duty over the next few weeks.

According to BBC, the 52-year old manager said, "He is in a situation with his club where he cannot be happy, neither with his playing time nor with his positioning. He is not in his best period, he has had a series of injuries, and the Covid-19 which has hit him quite hard. He needs to find his rhythm. With me, there is no such concern. When a player is in discomfort in his club, obviously, he is happy to play for the France team. He will tell me about his feelings and, as I know him very well, it will go in a positive direction."

Pogba re-joined Manchester United in 2016 when he signed with the Premier League side for £89 million. Before that, he was playing for Juventus. A few weeks ago, while he was on international duty for the UEFA Nations League, Pogba revealed that it's still his "dream" to play for Real Madrid one day.

His dream has to wait it seems, as United has already triggered a one-year extension on Pogba's contract. This means he will have to stay at Old Trafford at least until 2022 even if he is not happy with his playing position.