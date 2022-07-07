Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has had enough of the Cristiano Ronaldo saga. He wants to get the ball rolling on his plans for the squad for the coming season, and he needs to know as soon as possible if he will be building a team with or without the Portuguese superstar.

When the Dutchman arrived at Old Trafford, he admitted that he was looking forward to working with five-time Ballon d'Or winner. However, despite initially appearing to be keen on staying, it has emerged in recent weeks that Ronaldo wants to leave the club for a chance to play Champions League football next season.

Earlier this week, Ronaldo failed to turn up to pre-season training, although that is reportedly due to some family affair. It remains to be seen if he will join the rest of the squad when they leave for their pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia on Friday.

According to Marca, Ten Hag is reportedly growing impatient, and wants to know what he will have to work with as soon as possible. Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink weighed in on the situation, and confirmed that Ten Hag needs this information because if Ronaldo stays, then it is clear that the squad needs to be built around a player of such calibre. Those plans change significantly if he won't be around.

He is impossible to replace, but if he leaves, then there are other ways that Ten Hag can choose to improve the team. Meanwhile, in a separate interview, Jamie O'Hara praised Ronaldo's contributions to the Red Devils last season. "He stepped up in big moments for the club. He's left because they think it's a sinking ship. They're a shambles for letting him leave. He carried that team for months," he said, adding that Ronaldo is justified for wanting to go to a team that can challenge for trophies.

Meanwhile, Jamie Carragher thinks that despite being Manchester United's top scorer last season, his presence actually made the team worse overall. Fans had a field day with that comment, with the Portuguese star being one of the most loved athletes in the world.

It will be a good thing for all parties if Ronaldo's fate is decided as soon as possible. His agent Jorge Mendes has reportedly been busy in recent days, having been spotted speaking to Chelsea FC, Bayern Munich and even FC Barcelona.