Manchester United appear to have finally given up hope of signing FC Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong this summer. The Red Devils are ready to use the funds allotted for the Dutch midfielder to complete two signings before transfer deadline day.

Erik ten Hag is aware that his midfield needs further reinforcements despite signing Christian Eriksen. The Dutch coach is close to bringing Adrien Rabiot to Old Trafford from Juventus, while the club is also preparing an offer for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The 20-time English champions bid adieu to Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata this summer. It has left a major void in United's midfield, which was exposed during their 2-1 loss to Brighton in their first game of the 2022-23 Premier League campaign.

De Jong was Ten Hag's top priority this summer, with the Red Devils reaching an agreement with FC Barcelona over a deal worth €85 million including add-ons. The Netherlands international, however, was not convinced and has turned down United's advances.

The Premier League giants are now ready to turn their attention elsewhere, and have reached an agreement with Juventus to sign Rabiot. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the English club will fork out €17 million for the France international and have begun talks with his agent - mum Veronique Rabiot - over personal terms.

Once United have an agreement in place with Rabiot, the English top-flight club are expected to focus their attention on Milinkovic-Savic. As per Manchester Evening News' Samuel Luckhurst, the Manchester club are preparing a €68 million offer for the Serbian midfielder.

United have been long-term admirers of the Serbia international, and pulled out of a move in 2018 when Lazio demanded €100 million. Lazio remain open to selling Milinkovic-Savic and are ready to accept a much lower fee this time around.

The 27-year-old is contracted to the Serie A club until 2024, and is among the top-rated midfielders in Europe. The Serbian scored 11 goals and assisted a further 11 last season making him the only midfielder in Europe's top five leagues to achieve double figures on both counts.

Ten Hag has three weeks to sort out his first-team squad before the transfer window slams shut. Apart from bolstering the midfield, the Dutch coach is also desperately seeking forward reinforcements.