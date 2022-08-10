Manchester United are preparing a move to sign PSV Eindhoven's Cody Gakpo, who is valued at £35 million. The Dutch forward is happy to stay with the Eredivisie club, but revealed one condition that could see him pursue a move to Old Trafford this summer.

Erik ten Hag is desperate to sign a forward after strengthening his defence and midfield. Anthony Martial, who is currently injured, and Cristiano Ronaldo, whose future at the club remains in doubt, are the manager's only options for the number nine role.

Ajax winger Antony was the Red Devils' top target, but the Eredivisie club are in no mood to lower their £70 million asking price for the Brazilian winger. United have now moved on to other targets, with Gakpo emerging as the front-runner to bolster Ten Hag's forward line.

According to ESPN, Gakpo's representatives have been informed of United's interest by the Old Trafford club's recruitment staff, but they are yet to register a formal bid. PSV are expected to insist on interested clubs meeting their £35 million valuation of the player to sign him during this window.

The 20-time English champions are not the only club on Gakpo's trail, with Arsenal also linked with a move for the forward, who scored 21 goals last season. Despite interest from the Gunners, the Netherlands international is leaning towards United if terms can be agreed with the Old Trafford club.

However, while Gakpo is open to the idea of moving to the Premier League, he has not ruled out remaining with PSV for at least one more season. The 23-year-old admitted that should his current employers make the Champions League group stage he could remain at the Philips Stadion and not seek a move abroad.

"We must first focus on [the second leg against Monaco] and try to make it to the Champions League," Gakpo said. "Then it is more likely that I will stay."

"I don't think I have said anywhere that I am leaving, so there is definitely a chance that I will stay. I'm open for a cup of coffee with the management - or coffee for them and water for me. We'll see how it goes."

The Eredivisie club beat AS Monaco 3-2 in the second-leg of the third qualifying round to make the playoffs on Tuesday. PSV will now face Scottish outfit Rangers later this month to determine if they can book their place in the group stage of the Champions League.