Manchester United have moved to the front of the queue in the race for FC Nordsjaelland winger Kamaldeen Sulemana after holding talks with the Danish club in recent weeks.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been vocal about the need to strengthen the squad ahead of next season. He is not happy with United's top three finishes in the last couple of seasons and is keen to challenge Manchester City for the title in 2022.

According to Football Insider, The 20-time English champions sent a delegation to Denmark earlier this week to hold talks with club officials about a potential move for Sulemana. The two clubs are said to have discussed potential transfer packages in order to win the race for his signature.

United, however, are unlikely to have it easy in their pursuit of the young winger, who has attracted the interest of a number of European clubs. Ajax were said to be leading the chase after having submitted a £12 million bid but could now be usurped by the Red Devils with a £15 million offer.

The Daily Mail reports that United's bitter Premier League rivals Liverpool are also monitoring the situation, having sent scouts to watch the player. The English clubs will have a disadvantage when it comes to signing the 19-year-old, owing to the United Kingdom's new work permit rules.

Sulemana is currently – under the new post-Brexit rules – not eligible for a work permit in the UK as he does not possess the necessary points to apply for one. However, that can change in less than a month when Ghana plays their next competitive fixture.

If Sulemana is selected in the squad and makes one more appearance, he will be eligible to apply for a work permit in the UK. Another possibility is if the Danish club climbs one place in the UEFA co-efficient in the coming weeks.

Sulemana's excellent form for Nordsjaelland makes it almost a certainty that he will be in the Ghana squad for their upcoming game against Morocco. The 19-year-old winger, who has scored 10 goals and assisted a further seven in 28 games for the Danish outfit, is said to be a top priority for United this summer.

Nordsjaelland coach Flemming Pederson, however, thinks that Ajax could be the safest choice despite being aware of the interest from Premier League big guns United and Liverpool. He feels the Dutch club will be the best for the player's future development.

"That's a really good question," Pederson said when quizzed on Sulemana's next destination. "Ajax is perhaps the safe choice where he will definitely get plenty of playing time."

"[Manchester] United, Liverpool and others are in the race. Well, I also know Kamal so well that when he is pressured, he automatically takes the next step as well," he added. "And with the personality and mentality he has, there I will never ever say it will be too big a leap, for he is extraordinary."