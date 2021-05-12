Manchester United are said to be among many clubs interested in signing Kamaldeen Sulemana according to his current club FC Nordsjaelland's president Jan Laursen.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made it clear that United need to strengthen their squad during the summer transfer window and an attack-minded winger remains a priority apart from needing a strong central defensive partner for skipper Harry Maguire.

United has been linked to Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho in recent weeks with reports claiming that the club is keen to wrap up a £77 million deal before the start of the European Championships in June. They have also been tipped to look elsewhere if the German club refuse to lower their valuation, which at the moment is said to be around £85 million.

Sulemana will be a much cheaper option available to United this summer after an excellent campaign for Danish top flight side FC Nordsjaelland. The winger has scored 10 goals and assisted a further six to help them claim a play-off spot.

The 19-year-old's performances seem to have turned United's head with the club's president confirming that they are among the clubs that have been watching the winger closely in recent months. He believes there will be clubs willing to pay a handsome fee to sign Sulemana this summer.

"It's been in the papers, and they [United] are one of those clubs that's here sometimes, too. It's probably one of those clubs that also follows him closely," Laursen told Bold.dk, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News.

"I have the feeling that there are some who will be happy, even if they have to pay a lot of money, but time will tell," he added. "There are many who follow him, and not everyone who would like to be here because of various restrictions. Of course, some of the heavyweights follow him closely."

United are not the only club keeping tabs, according to MEN, Dutch giants Ajax are also monitoring the situation and could make a move to sign the young winger. Solskjaer will have to decide if he wants a proven talent in Sancho or Sulemana, who is showing clear potential but still with a lot left to prove.