Manchester United unveiled Lisandro Martinez as their third signing of the summer on Wednesday. The Argentine defender arrived from Ajax in a deal worth £57 million after weeks of negotiations between the two clubs.

Initially, Arsenal were alone in the race for Martinez's signature, but the arrival of Erik ten Hag saw him push the Red Devils to sign his former Ajax player at any cost. The Argentina international expressed his delight at joining United and believes it is the right move to further his career.

"It's an honour to join this great football club. I've worked so hard to get to this moment and, now that I'm here, I'm going to push myself even further," Martinez told United's official site. "I've been lucky enough to be part of successful teams in my career and that's what I want to continue at Manchester United."

The 24-year-old has signed a five year deal until the summer of 2027 with an option to extend for a further year. Martinez is a two-time Eredivisie champion under Ten Hag at Ajax and admitted that the Dutch coach played a crucial role in bringing him to Old Trafford.

Martinez was also quick to praise Ten Hag and explained to anyone who did not already know, the qualities the Dutchman brings with him. He is certain the former Ajax coach's "winning mentality" will rub off on the entire squad as United look to get back to challenging for trophies on a regular basis.

"With him, I improved a lot, to be honest. He's here in Manchester now, so again the opportunity was there and for sure he's very important in my [career]," he added. "[He's] very intense, for sure. Good football. Winning mentality, you know? That's the most important [thing]."

"Every player needs to have things clear. I think he's very clear also. So I think, with him, every day you can learn and then, in the game, you can understand also fully – tactics and everything.

Martinez made his debut alongside fellow new signing Christian Eriksen on Wednesday as United took on Wrexham in a behind closed doors friendly. The Red Devils won 4-1 with the former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder scoring his first goal for his new club.