Manchester United's summer continues to unravel, with Erik ten Hag unable to get a handle on the club's top stars. First it was Cristiano Ronaldo who demanded a move away, and now it is Marcus Rashford's future at Old Trafford that is hanging in the balance.

The England international started in United's 2-1 loss to Brighton in their opening game of the Premier League season. Rashford remains a part of Ten Hag's plans, but has struggled to find his best form in the past 18 months.

The 24-year-old has one year remaining on his contract, but the Red Devils do possess the option to extend it by a further year. There has been no talks about a new deal, which could open the door for a summer exit if both parties decide to seek a fresh start.

According to ESPN, Paris Saint-Germain have contacted Marcus Rashford's representatives over the possibility of the United striker joining the Ligue 1 club this summer. The French outfit are yet to contact the the Premier League giants to ascertain the fee they will demand.

In what will come as a blow to the Red Devils, the English attacker's agents are said to have been receptive towards PSG's advances. The French champions are ready to offer Rashford a sizeable contract, but it remains to be seen if United are ready to sanction the move.

PSG boss Christophe Galtier confirmed that the club is looking to sign another striker. The Ligue 1 champions sold striker Arnaud Kalimuendo to Rennes earlier this week, and forward Mauro Icardi's future at the Parc des Princes remains in doubt, which opens the door for a new arrival.

"We wish the arrival of a new striker," Galtier said. "With a very busy calendar until Nov. 13, plus the World Cup, obviously we wish this arrival. The club is working very hard."

Meanwhile, amid the Ronaldo and Rashford exit saga, Ten Hag's desperate efforts to sign a new forward suffered a fresh blow on Thursday. United's former interim boss Ralf Rangnick advised Red Devils target Sasa Kalajdzic to reject a move to Old Trafford.

The Austria international was linked with a move to England after he caught the eye of United's recruitment team following a stellar 2020-21 campaign. Kalajdzic struggled with injury last campaign to build on the 17 goals he scored the previous year, but still remains a highly rated prospect.

Rangnick, who took over as Austria manager after leaving United, has told the 25-year-old that it will be best for his development if he remained with Stuttgart. It being a World Cup year, the former Red Devils coach wants the young forward to play regularly and remain in familiar surroundings.

"It is important that Sasa stays injury-free this season and trains and plays at the highest possible level," Rangnick told Sky Austria. "If he stays in Stuttgart this season, it will not be a disadvantage for his development."