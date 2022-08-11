Thomas Tuchel is aware that his squad is lacking cutting edge in attack following the departures of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner. The Chelsea boss has made signing a striker a priority before transfer deadline day on Aug. 31.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has emerged as the German coach's top target in recent weeks. Tuchel is pushing Chelsea owner Todd Boehly to bring the former Arsenal skipper to Stamford Bridge this summer.

The Gabon international joined Football Club Barcelona during this year's January transfer window after terminating his contract with Arsenal. Aubameyang has impressed under Xavi Hernandez, scoring 11 goals in 17 appearances last season to help the Catalan club finish second in La Liga.

The Spanish coach considers Aubameyang a key part of his attack going into the 2022-23 campaign despite signing Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich. However, FC Barcelona's dire need to slash their over-inflated wage bill is likely to force them to consider any potential offers if it helps them raise funds.

According to Sport, Tuchel wants Chelsea to take advantage of Barcelona's position and submit a formal offer to acquire Aubameyang's services. The former Gunners striker has shown no inclination towards leaving the Camp Nou, especially after calling it "a dream come true" just six months back.

The 33-year-old striker was also linked with a move to Manchester United, with Erik ten Hag also desperate to add a prolific forward. The Red Devils, however, decided not to pursue a move for the Gabon skipper in order to focus on alternative targets like PSV Eindhoven's Cody Gakpo.

Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed Chelsea's contact with Aubameyang's representatives over a summer move. However, it is now being reported that Barcelona could block the Gabonese forward's move if they can get Memphis Depay off their books.

Barcelona have scheduled new round of talks on Thursday for both Pierre Aubameyang and Memphis Depay deals. 🔴🔵 #FCB



Chelsea are discussing on Auba side waiting for bid; Depay in talks for contract termination and Juve pushing for 2 year deal.



Barça want to keep one of them. pic.twitter.com/CybBtpmbRP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2022

The Netherlands international remains a part of Xavi's plans, but Depay is aware that his game time will be severely hampered following Lewandowski and Raphinha's arrivals. The 27-year-old is in discussion with FC Barcelona about terminating his contract, which will allow him to move on a free transfer.

The Catalan giants have reportedly scheduled further talks on Thursday to discuss the futures of both Depay and Aubameyang. The club hierarchy will decide on a route to pursue as they are keen on retaining one between the two for the upcoming 2022-23 campaign.