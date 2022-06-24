Erik Ten Hag remains keen to work with Cristiano Ronaldo after taking over at Manchester United ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. The Portuguese star is still not convinced if Old Trafford is the right place if he wants to continue adding to his trophy haul.

The 37-year-old returned to Manchester last summer in a bid to add to his Old Trafford legacy, but had to settle for a sixth place finish in the league. Ronaldo finished as the top scorer, and played a key role in ensuring United did not finish lower in the table.

Ronaldo saw the back of two managers in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick, as United endured one of their worst campaigns in the Premier League era. The arrival of Ten Hag is expected to usher in a new era, with the Dutchman planning a rebuild of the squad.

However, United are struggling to get their summer transfer window up and running, and that has reportedly sparked concern in Ronaldo. According to AS, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is worried about the Red Devils' inability to make signings thus far, and could look for a way out of the club this summer.

Ronaldo made it clear when he joined that he needs United to be fighting for trophies and playing in the Champions League. Last season showed that the 20-time English champions are well behind Premier League champions Manchester City and title contenders Liverpool.

United recently bid farewell to a number first-team players including Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard, but have thus far failed to find replacements. Ronaldo is unwilling to spend another season in midfield mediocrity, and could offer his services elsewhere.

United have been linked with moves for Ajax winger Antony and FC Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. Despite informal talks, the English Premier League club are no closer to bringing them to Old Trafford at the moment.

As per Spanish publication Sport, the former Real Madrid star's agent Jorge Mendes has offered Ronaldo to former club Juventus. The Serie A giants have already snapped up Pogba on a free transfer, but will need Ronaldo to take a massive pay cut if they are to re-sign him.

The five-time Champions League winner has one-year remaining on his current deal with United. The Portugal skipper is unlikely to sign a new deal, and if United want to cash-in they will have to sanction a move this summer, which will leave them with a massive void to fill.