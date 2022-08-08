Manchester United's lack of forward options became clear when Erik ten Hag started midfielder Christian Eriksen as the number nine during their 2-1 loss to Brighton on Sunday. The Red Devils are desperate to bring attacking reinforcements, with Leroy Sane emerging as the latest player to be linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Ajax wide forward Antony was the Dutch coach's top target at the start of the summer, but United have been ruled out of a move. The Eredivisie champions are demanding around €80 million to allow the Brazilian to leave, which the Premier League giants are unwilling to offer.

Bayern Munich's Sane emerged as a potential alternative after multiple reports claimed the Bavarian giants were willing to consider bids of around €60 million for the winger. Sadio Mane's arrival from Liverpool saw the Germany international relegated to the bench against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

The 26-year-old former Manchester City winger is likely to consider a move if he is not guaranteed a regular starting role. It is a World Cup year, and Sane will not be ready to risk his place in the national team by playing second fiddle to Mane and Serge Gnabry, who started in attack in Bayern's opening game of the season.

The Red Devils reportedly made an enquiry for Sane's services as Ten Hag continues his search for a wide attacker. However, the German Bundesliga club has dismissed any potential sale, with sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic labelling the German an "important player for the club".

"There's no truth to that," Salihamidzic said, as quoted by Manchester Evening News. "He's an important player for us. There [is] nothing to say about that at all."

Sane is not Ten Hag's only alternative and the German is said to be among a number of targets the Red Devils are pursuing. Apart from the former City star, the 20-time English champions are also monitoring PSV Eindhoven's Cody Gakpo and Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto.

United, however, will not have it easy in their pursuit of their targets. Premier League rivals Arsenal are also in the hunt for a wide forward. The Gunners have been linked with all three aforementioned players, and are likely to challenge the Manchester club if either of them become available this summer.