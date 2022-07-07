Manchester United's raid on Ajax is set to continue, with the Red Devils plotting a move for Antony after first going for defender Lisandro Martinez. Erik ten Hag wants a reunion with players from his former employers as he oversees a rebuild at Old Trafford.

The 20-time Premier League champions endured a miserable 2021-22 campaign, and the Dutch coach has been handed the task of making them contenders again. Ten Hag wants to bring in at least five new players to put his stamp on the squad ahead of the new season.

Martinez is expected to be the Premier League outfit's second signing, with United offering Ajax £40 million for the Argentina international. Ten Hag is hoping to convince the centre-back to pick Old Trafford, despite having Arsenal also hot on his trail.

According to Goal, Antony is next on the United coach's wanted list, as he seeks to add a right winger to the squad. The Red Devils made an opening offer of £51 million, which was turned down by the Eredivisie champions. The Dutch outfit is reportedly holding out for at least £68 million for the Brazilian winger.

United bid farewell to Jesse Lingard, and Mason Greenwood is unavailable after being arrested for an alleged sexual assault claim. Antony was impressive last season as Ajax won the Eredivisie title with the Brazilian scoring 12 and assisting a further 10 in 32 games in all competitions.

The 22-year-old Brazil international has a contract until 2025, but is said to be open to moving to the Premier League this summer. However, Ajax hold all the cards in the negotiations and are insisting interested clubs meet their £68 million valuation.

United, meanwhile, have had a slow start to the summer transfer window with just one signing completed thus far. Tyrell Malacia has arrived from Feyenoord with Ajax defender Martinez expected to be next.

Frenkie de Jong remains Ten Hag's top target, but Barcelona have changed their mind about the Dutch midfielder's sale despite verbally agreeing an initial fee of £55 million with a further £17 million in addons. United are also facing the prospect of losing Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portuguese star refused to return for pre-season training.