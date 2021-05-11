Manchester United are reportedly keen to start their summer transfer business with a bang, after having tied down striker Edinson Cavani to a new deal earlier this week.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to sign a right-sided winger and United have been long-term admirers of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho. The Red Devils were keen to sign him last summer but baulked at the German club's £120 million valuation.

The England international is expected to be allowed to leave the Bundesliga club this summer while his hefty price tag has also been dropped. According to the Daily Mail, United are keen to make him their first big signing of the summer and are keen to get the deal over the line before he joins up with the England squad for the European Championships.

The report claims that the Old Trafford club is ready to offer Dortmund £77 million to land their priority attacking target. It is believed the Cavani deal has allowed Solskjaer to focus all his attention on Sancho as the club has moved away from their interest in signing either Harry Kane or Erling Haaland.

Sancho was coy on his future plans when asked if he will consider a summer move after Dortmund's recent match against against Red Bull Leipzig. The winger, who scored a brace in a 3-2 win, was very straightforward about his love for the club and its fans.

However, not everyone is happy about United hedging their bets on veteran forward Cavani and focusing on Sancho as they chase their first Premier League title since 2012. Red Devils legends Rio Ferdinand and Roy Keane believe Solskjaer is making a mistake by looking at the short-term gains rather than finding a long-term solution in the number nine role.

"The only thing I worry about is that if Haaland or Kane go somewhere else, it's only one season you get Cavani for one year," Ferdinand said, as quoted by the Mirror. "What happens in the year after that, if you allow them to go somewhere else?"

"As much as I love Cavani, if you've got the finances to keep Cavani there still and get one of them, you've got like the old days. Two players vying for the same position that you can bring in and out and you can rest people."

Keane, meanwhile, is certain that United can bid farewell to any potential title challenge if they do not sign one of Harry Kane or Erling Haaland. He believes it is a mistake hanging their hopes on Cavani, who is in the twilight of his career.

"I kind of hope that they don't keep him, because then they might look and think 'we don't need to go and get another'," Keane said. "He's 34, if you're hanging your hat on Cavani next year to getting United back to winning league titles, forget about it."