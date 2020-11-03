Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs has been arrested. The police booked Giggs on suspicion that he assaulted his girlfriend, Kate Greville.

The 46-year-old United legend was questioned by the police on the suspicion of causing actual bodily harm and assault. It has been understood that the police were called on Sunday night at around 10 o'clock to his £1.7million property in Worsley, Manchester, following reports of "a disturbance."

According to The Sun, a spokesperson from the Greater Manchester police said, "Police were called at 10.05 pm on Sunday to reports of a disturbance. A woman in her 30s sustained minor injuries but did not require any treatment. A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of section 47 assault and section 39 common assault."

Although the police spokesperson didn't identify the person by name, reports claim that the person is none other than Giggs. On Monday afternoon, Giggs came out from the Pendleton police station after hours of interrogation. The Wales manager was seen leaving the police station in a black Mercedes after his bail was approved.

As per the sources, Giggs had been recently living in the house that he originally bought for his mother, Lynne, on the same street where his other £3.5million house is located. The latter is up for sale.

Reports claim that Giggs was at Hotel Football in Manchester, earlier on Sunday to watch Man United's Premier League game against Arsenal, which the Red Devils eventually lost 0-1. Giggs co-owns Hotel Football.

He also co-owns another hotel, named the Stock Exchange Hotel in the city centre, where he is believed to have gone after spending his time at Hotel Football. Giggs co-owns the Stock Exchange Hotel with former United teammate Gary Neville. He later returned home and incidents of disturbances were reported, following which the police visited Giggs' home.

Giggs has been dating Greville on and off since 2017. The couple first met in 2013 when she started looking after the public relations for Hotel Football after moving to Manchester from Dubai. Giggs and Greville's relationship came under the spotlight when they were pictured in Italy back in August 2018.

Giggs publicly announced his latest relationship eight months after his divorce from wife Stacey Cooke, with whom he was married for 10 years. It is understood that Giggs was cheating on Cooke for eight years with brother Rhodri Giggs' wife, Natasha Lever.