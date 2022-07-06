Manchester United confirmed Tyrell Malacia as their first signing of the summer with Christian Eriksen expected to be the next arrival. The Danish midfielder is a free agent and has reportedly agreed a three-year deal with the Red Devils, snubbing approaches from Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur.

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has mocked United for making such an underwhelming signing. The 45-year-old feels Eriksen will be nothing more than a squad player, who will not start ahead of Bruno Fernandes.

Murphy has no doubts about the quality and experience the former Spurs midfielder will bring, but feels he will not be used from the start in big games. The former Liverpool player also answered in the negative when asked if the Denmark international was "world class."

"I've always liked Eriksen. In terms of his creativity, the ways he plays and how he's free and tries things and is also good with both feet," Murphy told talkSPORT. "But would it excite me if I was a United fan? No. I'd be underwhelmed by it. He's going to be a squad player isn't he? He's not going to play ahead of Fernandes."

"No. World-class? No, no. He is a welcome addition to any squad as he is experienced and has quality," he added. "But if you're looking at the big games when United are competing against Liverpool, City and Chelsea, is he going to play in their first XI? He won't start, not in the big games."

Eriksen is making his way back to the top of the game after a difficult 12 months. The 30-year-old playmaker suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark's game against Finland at the European Championships in 2021, after which he was unable to play until earlier this year.

The former Spurs midfielder was not allowed to play in the Serie A owing to the device fitted in his heart. He joined Premier League side Brentford on a short-term deal and helped the Bees to a 13th place finish in their debut campaign in the English top flight.

"For Eriksen, it's a huge opportunity to be at a big club again after everything he has been through so I understand why he would go there. I understand why the draw of United would get him over the line," Murphy said.

"But if they want to be competitive again, that's not the type of signing United should be making. He could come off the bench and change a game, but is he going to bring United closer to Liverpool and City? No."