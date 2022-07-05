Tyrell Malacia was Manchester United's first signing of the summer with Christian Eriksen expected to be the second. The Red Devils have a verbal agreement with the Danish free agent, who is expected to put pen-to-paper on a three-year deal in the coming days.

Erik ten Hag wants at least five new players at United this summer and will next target Ajax centre-back Lisandro Martinez. The Argentine defender, who played under the United boss at Ajax, wants to experience the Premier League and has asked the Eredivisie club to consider offers from England.

After a slow start to the summer, the Dutch coach is keen to get most of the club's business done before United's pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia. Ten Hag wants United to act fast as Arsenal are also keen to sign Martinez, and have been ahead in the race until recently.

"Erik ten Hag wants Manchester United to be fast on Lisandro Martinez deal. The player is pushing to leave Ajax, he's been very clear - ten Hag wants Lisandro after Malacia and Eriksen," Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote. Arsenal are still there, working on Lisandro deal - ten Hag wants him strongly."

Lisandro Martínez, back in Holland today - he’s been very clear with Ajax telling the club that he only wants to leave to try his first Premier League experience. 🚨🇦🇷 #Ajax



Manchester United are pushing as ten Hag wants Lisandro as priority - Arsenal, still there fighting. pic.twitter.com/blBc7uBjW7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 4, 2022

The north Londoners have already had two bids turned down by the Eredivisie champions, but are not ready to concede yet. United have made their first offer, expected to be around £40 million, which is still short of Ajax's £43 million valuation.

According to The Athletic's David Ornstein, Arsenal have scheduled a meeting with Ajax this week when the Gunners are expected to make a new offer. Martinez is keen to move to the Premier League with personal terms not expected to be a problem for either club.

United are expected to have the upper hand in the race for Martinez's signature owing to the Argentina international's close relationship with Ten Hag. The 24-year-old was signed by the Dutchman to replace Juventus bound Matthijs de Ligt in 2019.

"Arsenal scheduled to meet Ajax next week as Lisandro Martinez battle continues. AFC & MUFC both think he's keen & personal terms no issue. If Ajax get what they want (~€50m fixed), 24yo must pick. Ten Hag factor key but race still open."

Mikel Arteta is a big admirer of Martinez, who apart from playing at centre-back, can also play at left-back and in the central midfield. The Gunners want to make him their fifth signing of the summer, while United are seeking their third after landing Malacia and Eriksen.