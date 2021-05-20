Manchester United is reportedly planning a surprise move for Southampton striker Danny Ings this summer, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still looking to bolster his forward line.

The Red Devils have been linked with big money moves for Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland but have identified the former Liverpool striker as a potential target.

Ings has scored 12 goals in 28 Premier League appearances this season, which comes after his 22 goal haul for the Saints during the 2019-20 campaign.

According to the Telegraph, Solskjaer has identified Ings as a potential option to add to his forward line, which will help the Manchester club save millions in the summer transfer market. Ings has established himself as one of the top marksmen in England, while also forcing himself back into the thoughts of England manager Gareth Southgate.

The 28-year-old will enter the final year of his contract this summer and is yet to agree an extension with Southampton. The Saints will be reluctant to lose the striker on a free transfer next summer with United said to be ready to test their resolve by submitting a formal offer.

United were not expected to sign a forward this summer after convincing veteran Edinson Cavani to commit to a new one-year contract. The Uruguayan was initially planning to leave this summer but had a change of heart after helping the Red Devils to the Europa League final earlier in the month.

Solskjaer, however, revealed recently that United could yet sign another forward during the summer transfer window as he hopes to have a squad to challenge for the title next season. The Norwegian manager is not convinced with his current squad despite finishing in the top three in the last couple of campaigns.

"No, of course I can't," Solskjaer said when asked if United will refrain from signing a new striker this summer, as quoted by The Sun. "Yeah Edi signed but how many good strikers have we had at this club? And I can't say we're not signing a striker, of course not because we're building towards a better squad."

"Hopefully we'll end up with a stronger squad at the start of next season and be more consistent and challenge the ones in front of us," he added.