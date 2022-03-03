Manchester United are on the hunt for a permanent new manager who will take over from interim boss Ralf Rangnick at the end of the season. They have apparently put a target on the back of Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti, despite the fact that he is contracted to the Spanish giants until 2024.

According to Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, the Premier League side's main target is Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino. However, with PSG set to win Ligue 1 and finish strongly in the Champions League this season, the Argentine may stay in the French capital for a while longer.

As an option, Ancelotti is being considered as another candidate. There is no real indication that the Argentine could leave his post in the Spanish capital this summer, but everyone knows that anything can happen if Los Blancos are eliminated from the Champions League and they fail to hold on to their La Liga lead.

The Red Devils have been struggling to find a permanent replacement for Sir Alex Ferguson, who led the club to many glorious years of success. Apparently, Sir Alex personally gave his nod of approval to the Italian, who had been in charge of Everton FC before returning to Real Madrid last summer.

Next week, Real Madrid will face PSG in the second leg of their last-16 clash in the Champions League. The Spanish side is a goal down, and if they get eliminated, there is no doubt that the Madrid faithful will turn on the manager in search of someone to blame.

Club president Florentino Perez is not known for his patience, and Ancelotti may find himself facing the sack. Meanwhile. Pochettino is being linked to a move away from PSG despite the club's good showing this campaign. Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is being touted as his replacement. It remains to be seen if the first domino will fall, and it will be a game of musical chairs for Europe's most prominent managers.