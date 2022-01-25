Anthony Martial's Manchester United nightmare is finally at an end after the Red Devils reached an agreement with Sevilla over a six month loan deal for the forward. The Frenchman is expected to travel to Spain on Tuesday to complete his medical and to be unveiled as a Sevilla player.

The France international had publicly stated his desire to leave, and it was confirmed by United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick. But the Premier League giants were unwilling to allow him to leave until interested clubs met their demand - with the main obstacle being his wages, which United wanted the loan club to cover.

Sevilla were not the only club on the forward's trail, with Barcelona and Juventus also keeping tabs on Martial's situation. United's demands kept the cash-strapped clubs at bay, while the Andalusian club, after weeks of negotiations, agreed to cover the France international's wages and pay a loan fee.

"Anthony Martial will fly to Sevilla on Tuesday with his agent Philippe Lamboley. Deal completed with Man United - Sevilla will pay around €6m package [salary and fee] for six month loan," Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote. "There's NO buy option included in the agreement. It's done. Here we go."

Sevilla was always Martial's priority, with the French attacker turning down offers from United's fellow Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United. The 26-year-old, who has spent seven years at United, was not keen on disrespecting the club's fans by joining one of their rivals for the remainder of the campaign.

Martial, who is contracted to the 20-time English champions until 2024, has made just eight appearances in the Premier League this season of which just two have been from the start. The former Monaco star, who came to England as the world's most expensive teenager, will be hoping to recapture his best form with Sevilla after struggling in recent campaigns.