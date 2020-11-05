Manchester United suffered a shocking 2-1 defeat against Istanbul Basaksehir in their UEFA Champions League Group H encounter on Wednesday at Turkey's Fatih Terim Stadium. This marked the first defeat for the Premier League side in this season's European competition.

The Red Devils now have six points from three games, but they are still leading their group ahead of RB Leipzig, who occupy the second spot after beating Paris Saint-Germain in another match on Wednesday.

As expected, United's latest defeat raised a lot of eyebrows, which include those of the club's former midfielder and England international Paul Scholes. The 45-year-old said that the United defenders were playing "like under-10s football" as they gifted goals to Istanbul Basaksehir.

The Premier League side fell behind the hosts right after 12 minutes when Demba Ba scored from Edin Visca's long pass. Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson was beaten once again with five minutes remaining before half-time, as Demba Ba set up an opportunity for Visca.

Two minutes later, Anthony Martial's header raised some hope for the visitors. United enjoyed a majority of ball possession during the second half. However, despite that, they couldn't create any opportunities that could have offered them at least a point.

The Turkish side's defence was too disciplined for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men to break.

According to Goal, Scholes said, "It's embarrassing. What the back four were doing, I've no idea. Defensively they've got to take responsibility. You've got to defend one-versus-ones at times at Manchester United and they seem incapable of doing it. It's like under-10s football. You can understand it if it's the last minute and you're going for a goal. That's completely down to organisation. At a corner, you surely always have someone back on the halfway line."

At the end of the match, the United manager admitted that his side's defence lacked intent. On the other hand, Visca is delighted to have contributed to his club's historic night. Wednesday saw Basaksehir scoring their first Champions League goals. Their triumph over United also marked Basaksehir's first-ever victory in the Champions League.

Manchester United made a poor start to their Premier League season as they lost three of their first six games. Now they lost one in the Champions League, that too, against a side they were expected to dominate.