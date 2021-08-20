Jesse Lingard will look to leave Manchester United if he is not guaranteed regular first-team football by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before the end of the summer transfer window. The Red Devils midfielder is keen to play every week, but it remains to be seen if he is central to the Norwegian's plans this season.

The England international was among the stand out players during pre-season, but a bout with Covid-19 saw him miss their final warm up game against Everton and United's season opening 5-1 win over Leeds United.

Solskjaer has indicated that Lingard remains part of his plans for the upcoming season. But Bruno Fernandes currently occupies the starting role in the number 10 position and it is unclear how the manager will fit Lingard in.

According to The Times, the English midfielder has no interest in playing a bit part role this campaign. He is keen to force his way back into the Three Lions set-up after missing out on England's run to the finals at the European Championship this summer, and Lingard is aware that he has to be playing regular club football for Gareth Southgate to re-consider him.

The 28-year-old midfielder's stock went through the roof following his loan spell with West Ham United in the second-half of last season. He scored nine goals and set up a further six to help the Hammers finish sixth in the Premier League.

Lingard is not keen on leaving his boyhood club, but will be forced to look at his options if he fails to play a major part in United's second game of the season against Southampton on Sunday. West Ham are keen to take him back to the London Stadium, but are baulking at the Manchester club's £25 million valuation.

The United star had also been linked with moves to Leicester City and Arsenal, but that was contingent on James Maddison leaving the Foxes, which at the moment looks unlikely. There are certain to be a number of suitors for the Englishman, who has shown that he can be an asset when played regularly.