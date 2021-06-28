Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plan to revamp his Manchester United squad this summer is likely to put a number of first-team players' future at risk. The likes of Anthony Martial and Donny van de Beek could be offloaded if they can bring in funds to help the rebuild.

According to ESPN, United have told clubs that inquired about certain players that everybody has a "realistic value." United are expected to entertain bids for squad players if their valuation is met by interested suitors.

The Norwegian manager expects most of the core group to remain at Old Trafford, but certain fringe players could be moved on. Van de Beek has struggled for regular game time since arriving from Ajax in a £40 million deal last summer.

The Netherlands international was used sparingly by Solskjaer, with the midfielder making just 19 appearances in the Premier League of which just four were from the start. Van de Beek is keen to stay and fight for his place next season, but is likely to be deemed surplus to requirements if United sign another midfielder this summer.

Martial, on the other hand, was a regular in the first-team squad for most of the campaign, starting 17 of his 22 appearances in the league. But the Frenchman has not played since March owing to a knee injury.

The 25-year-old forward scored seven goals and assisted nine in his 36 appearances in all competitions. It remains to be seen if he is in Solskjaer's plans next season. If he decides to stay, he will face competition from Jadon Sancho for a place in the first-team squad with United close to completing a £77 million deal for the Borussia Dortmund attacker.

Apart from the aforementioned duo, there are number of other first-team players sweating over their futures with the 20-time English champions. Andreas Pereira and Diogo Dalot are expected to leave again this summer, having spent time on loan with Lazio and AC Milan respectively last season.

The biggest question mark, however, is on the future of Jesse Lingard, who will enter the final year of his contract later this week. The England international spent the second half of last season on loan with West Ham United, and starred for the Hammers scoring nine goals in 16 appearances.

The west London club are keen to sign him on a permanent deal this summer, but United are yet to decide whether to cash in on Lingard or offer him a new deal and keep him at Old Trafford until next summer.

Solskjaer will have a number of decisions to make once the players return to pre-season training in July. Apart from focusing on the incomings, he will have to trim the squad before the start of next season.