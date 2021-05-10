Manchester United are ready to throw a curve ball at Borussia Dortmund after altering their targets for the summer. The Red Devils have constantly been linked with moves for Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland, but have now identified a different player as their target from the Bundesliga club.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have the funds to bolster his squad in the summer and over the last couple of seasons, the English Premier League giants have been linked with a move for Dortmund star Sancho and more recently have shown interest in prolific forward Haaland.

A recent report suggested that Dortmund will listen to offers for Sancho this summer with the club valuing the former Manchester City winger at £85 million – lower than the £120 million they demanded last summer. However, United are said to have now turned their attention elsewhere, which could still impact the German outfit.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils are now more interested in pursuing a move for Sancho and Halaand's teammate Jude Bellingham, who joined the Bundesliga club from Birmingham City. The midfielder has impressed since his £20 million move from the Championship club.

"At United at the moment, there is nothing at all on the Sancho interest; on the contrary, a move is not likely. The reason? Jude Bellingham," Christian Falk told Bild, as quoted on MEN. "Dortmund themselves have a replacement for Sancho and therefore would sell him."

"The English are now simply focusing on Bellingham instead," he added.

The 17-year-old chose the German club despite interest from a number of clubs in England and has gone on to become a regular for Dortmund this season. Apart from his contributions in the Bundesliga, the young midfielder has gone on to impress mostly in the Champions League.

As per the report, Solskjaer has turned his focus on getting reinforcements in the defensive midfield department – the position Bellingham plays – after the United management reportedly convinced Edinson Cavani to extend his stay at Old Trafford beyond this summer.

It is believed that with Cavani's future secured, the manager will utilise the funds at his disposal to strengthen other areas of the pitch and a deep lying midfielder remains high on the Norwegian manager's list.