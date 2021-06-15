Jadon Sancho is confident that he will be a Manchester United player before the end of the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have been on the trail of the England international since last summer. They were unable to complete the transfer in 2020 owing to Borussia Dortmund's £109 million valuation and United's failure to agree personal terms with the player.

The 20-time English champions have crossed the first hurdle this summer after they reached an agreement over personal terms with the winger's agent Emeka Obasi. Sancho has agreed to a contract until the summer of 2026.

The Premier League club have now begun negotiations with their Bundesliga counterparts. United had their first bid of £67 million rejected outright by Dortmund, with the German club said to be expecting at least £77 million as an upfront fee.

Apart from the £77 million fee, Dortmund have asked for around £4.25 million in bonus payments. Despite the rejected offer, Sancho remains confident about donning the United jersey next season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and United are expected to return with an improved offer for the Englishman, who has proven himself as one of the best young talents in Europe in the last three seasons. Sancho has scored 50 goals and assisted a further 64 in 137 games for Dortmund.

Chelsea and Liverpool were credited with interest in the past but are yet to make their interest formal with a concrete offer. The Norwegian manager has made strengthening the right side of his frontline a priority this summer, and Sancho seems to be the only player on the wanted list.

United are determined to make Sancho their first signing of the summer. The 21-year-old is currently with the Three Lions taking part in the European Championship. He failed to make the team for their opening win against Croatia, but is expected to play an important role going forward.