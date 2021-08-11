Paul Pogba looks poised to leave Manchester United on a free transfer next summer, as his potential move to Paris Saint-Germain is looking increasingly unlikely after the Ligue 1 club confirmed the arrival of Lionel Messi on Tuesday.

The French club are certain to find it difficult to finance a deal for the Manchester United midfielder after committing over £70 million to sign the Argentine superstar. The Parisian club were previously keen on signing Pogba this summer, and had held talks with his agent Mino Raiola about the financial ramifications of the potential move.

The France international is out of contract in 2022 and has thus far refused the Red Devils' offer of a new deal. The 28-year-old was said to be open to moving to the French capital after spending five seasons at Old Trafford, but at the moment it looks like he will remain in Manchester for at least one more campaign.

According to the Daily Mail, Pogba is calm about his situation and is ready to spend the final year of his contract in England before leaving United on a free transfer next year. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is also happy to have him, with the midfielder said to be central to the manager's plans for the upcoming campaign.

Pogba will be eligible to sign a pre-contract with clubs outside England in January, which could see him become one of the hottest prospects on the market going into the 2022-23 campaign.

PSG will be hoping Pogba holds off on signing a new deal, but United could convince him to extend if they have a good season. Solskjaer has already strengthened his squad with Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, and a tilt at the title could yet convince Pogba that his long-term future lies at Old Trafford.

According to Sky Sports, the only way the Ligue 1 giants can sign Pogba this summer is if they manage to sell or loan at least 10 players before the end of the transfer window. It is unlikely that the French club can move that many players, especially in a market that has been hit financially owing to the global Covid-19 pandemic.