Paul Pogba's plan to join Paris Saint-Germain looks unlikely to be fulfilled this summer, with the Ligue 1 outfit now looking in a different direction after Lionel Messi became available. The French outfit have made an offer for the Argentine international with the hope of completing a deal in the coming days.

The French club were keen to bring Pogba to the Parc des Princes, and the club's sporting director Leonardo had made initial contact with Mino Raiola, the Manchester United midfielder's agent. They were looking to understand the financial outlay it will take to sign the 2018 World Cup winner, who is on the final year of his contract.

The United star was also keen on making the move after struggling to find his best form since moving to the Old Trafford club. Pogba has thus far refused the offer of a new deal from the Red Devils, who are keen to retain him beyond this summer.

However, according to French publication Le Parisien, PSG are now distancing themselves from the Pogba deal after the bombshell Messi news dropped last week. The French club are now scrambling to land the Argentine superstar, who is leaving Barcelona after 21 years with the La Liga giants.

The pursuit of the six-time Ballon d'Or winner has put every other transfer plan on the back burner, which includes a move for Pogba. The arrival of Messi is likely to see PSG struggle to finance a deal for the United midfielder, which could see him remain at Old Trafford at least until 2022 for the moment.

PSG had made Pogba their top target following the arrivals of Georginio Wijnaldum, Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Achraf Hakimi. Despite holding talks with Raiola, they were yet to make a formal offer owing to United's reluctance to part with the France international for a cut price deal.

The Ligue 1 giants value Pogba at around £43 million but United are hoping to recoup most of the £89 million they paid to Juventus in 2016. The 20-time English champions are hoping to get at least £63 million, which is likely to be out of PSG's price range if they win the race for Messi.