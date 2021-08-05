Manchester United remain confident that they can keep Paul Pogba at the club beyond the ongoing summer transfer window despite interest from Paris Saint-Germain to sign the French midfielder.

Pogba is in the final year of his contract with the Red Devils and has thus far rejected the club's offer to extend his stay at Old Trafford. United's club-record signing is keeping his options open and has not ruled out a move to the Parc des Princes this summer.

PSG have held initial talks with Pogba's agent Mino Raiola, but are yet to make a formal bid for the France international. The French club value the midfielder at around £43 million, but United want to recoup as much as the £89 million they paid Juventus in 2016 and currently value Pogba at around £63 million.

The Premier League giants will be reluctant to lose Pogba on a free transfer next summer but according to Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, United are confident of holding on to him for another season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is also hopeful that they can convince him to commit his long-term future with improved performances next season.

"The situation with Pogba is still the same," Romano said on his Here We Go Podcast earlier this week. "There's no bid from PSG. Manchester United have the confidence to keep the player at the club this summer and maybe try to extend his contract. It won't be easy but they'll try."

The 28-year-old shone for France at last month's European Championship, but has struggled to replicate the same form for United since his move from Juventus in 2016. He showed glimpses of his best form in the second-half of last season, and Solskjaer is hoping he can carry it into the new campaign.

United have made two high profile signings in Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, and Solskjaer is plotting a run at the title after finishing second to Manchester City last season. The new additions and a good start to the season could convince Pogba that his long-term future remains at the club he started his professional career at.