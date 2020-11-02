Arsenal stunned Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday, thanks to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's second-half penalty. Interestingly, this marked the Gunners' first away victory against Manchester United in the Premier League since 2006.

Arsenal now has 12 points from seven matches and are at the eighth spot. On the other hand, United's poor luck doesn't seem to go away as they remain in 15th position with seven points from six matches.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's 100th game in charge of Manchester United didn't go as per his plans. It seems that his side has yet to find the rhythm that they have been searching for in over a year.

Before this game, Aubameyang hadn't found the net in five matches. But on Sunday, he sent United keeper David de Gea the wrong way from the spot in the 69th minute after Paul Pogba fouled Hector Bellerin.

After the game, Pogba admitted to have made a "stupid mistake" on the pitch. Bellerin was in a position of no danger but Pogba moved in quickly and kicked the Spaniard. Consequently, the referee didn't hesitate to offer the visitors a penalty.

The Red Devils tried hard to score an equaliser but they couldn't create any opportunities from there. Neither of the two clubs has been enjoying their best form lately and Sunday's game was not the greatest contest between these opponents. Instead, it seemed like the teams were competing in terms of making mistakes.

Over the years, the two Premier League giants have transformed into a pale imitation of their past glory. Arsenal will be delighted to win the game, as they deserved the outcome. However, United fans are frustrated by the hosts' performance as the Red Devils failed to do any justice to the memory of the recently deceased club legend, Nobby Stiles.

In fact, 1966 World Cup winner Stiles used to operate in the very position where Pogba does now. But the 27-year old World Cup-winning Frenchman would wish to forget his outing on Sunday. Also, he wouldn't want to remember how he gave the ball away too cheaply every time his team initiated an attacking run and needlessly fouled Bellerin to turn things in Arsenal's way.

According to BBC, Pogba said, "Maybe I was a bit out of breath and it made me do this stupid mistake. I felt like I touched him a bit and I knew I was in the box. I shouldn't have given a penalty away like that. I'm not the best defensively in the box but I can learn and work on that. We have to do better, the team and myself, but it starts with me. I cost us the goal today with the penalty but it was a poor team performance. We need to do a lot better."

The Red Devils are now only three places above the relegation zone, but the season is still in its early phase. More frustratingly, they have yet to win a home game this season.