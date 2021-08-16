Metz wonderkid Pape Matar Sarr is the latest youngster on the radar of the Premier League big guns. Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea are all keen on signing him this summer.

The 18-year-old announced himself last season after being promoted to the first-team after just one game with the reserves. Sarr was not fazed by the sudden promotion as he went on to become a regular member of the first-team squad during the course of the campaign.

According to the Daily Mail, the Metz midfielder is regarded as one of the brightest prospects in France, which has attracted interest from the Premier League title favourites. United, City and Chelsea are aware of hi potential and see him as a future star, and they are keen to not lose out to one of their rivals for his signature.

All three clubs are expected to make their interest formal before the end of the summer transfer window on Aug. 31. Sarr is unlikely to be ready to make the step up to Premier League football after just one season in Ligue 1, which has seen all three clubs agree to send him back to Metz on loan for another season of regular first-team football if they sign him this month.

Sarr made 25 appearances for the Metz senior team last season with 22 of them coming in the league with the other three coming in the Coup de France. He also contributed four goals mainly playing as a defensive midfielder.

The versatile midfielder made his international debut for Senegal in March. While transfermarkt values Sarr at £9 million, it is unclear what Metz will demand to let go of their prised asset. The Senegalese star's impressive showing saw him sign a new five-year deal until the summer of 2025 last September.

United, City and Chelsea are currently well stocked in the midfield department, but will be keen to ensure they do not lose out on a future talent. Aston Villa were also interested earlier in the summer, but have since dropped out after making a host of signings in the wake of Jack Grealish's £100 million move to the Etihad Stadium.