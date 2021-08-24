Manchester United continue to retain an interest in signing Eduardo Camavinga this summer, but fear that they are likely to miss out to European rivals in France and Spain. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is open to making further additions, but will have to offload players to make room for new arrivals.

The Red Devils have thus far signed Tom Heaton on a free transfer along with Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane for a combined £114 million this summer. United remain in the market for a new midfielder and have been linked with Camavinga since the start of the summer transfer window.

The France international, according to ESPN, has played his last game for Rennes in Ligue 1 with the club keen to cash in on his value before the Aug. 31 deadline. Camavinga has refused to extend his deal and the French outfit have no intention of letting him leave on a free transfer in 2022.

The 20-time English champions remain interested, but the club believe the player has other intentions if he were to secure a move away from Rennes this summer. England is not thought to be his top priority, with the player happy to stay in France with Paris Saint-Germain or move to Spain to play in La Liga.

However, United could be at an advantage owing to PSG's recent acquisition of Lionel Messi, which has left them strapped for cash. Meanwhile, La Liga clubs are also struggling financially and no club is expected to be able to match the Ligue 1 club's €35 million valuation of the 18-year-old midfielder.

The Premier League big guns are not short of cash, but Solskjaer will have to make room for in his midfield if they are to make a move for Camavinga. The United midfield is currently crammed with options with the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard and Donny van de Beek all fighting for regular game time.

United have only managed to offload three players this summer with Andreas Pereira, Brandon Williams and Axel Tuanzebe moving on loan to Flamengo, Norwich City and Aston Villa respectively. Lingard has attracted interest from West Ham United, but the London club are baulking at the Red Devils' £35 million valuation.