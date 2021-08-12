Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is happy with the three signings the club has made so far this summer but did not rule out a fourth signing arriving before the transfer window closes on Aug. 31.

The Red Devils have signed Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane for a combined £114 million from Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid respectively, while Tom Heaton arrived on a free transfer. The 20-time English champions have been linked with a number of other players but are yet to make a concrete offer.

The Norwegian manager has enjoyed a positive pre-season with the rest of the squad, with Sancho yet to make an appearance. Meanwhile, Varane is yet to be unveiled as a United player. Solskjaer admitted that he is happy with the business thus far, but refused to rule out another addition in the coming weeks.

"You never know what is going to happen in football," Solskjaer told Sky Sports. "We've still got one hopefully coming in (Varane should be unveiled on Thursday) and any surprises, anything can happen."

"We've got to be ready, but I'm very happy with what we've done so far," the United boss added, talking about the Premier League campaign that gets underway this weekend.

The Premier League giants have been linked with a number of players in recent weeks, with Solskjaer said to be keen to sign a deep lying midfielder this summer. Ruben Neves, Saul Niguez and Eduardo Camavinga have all been linked with a move to Old Trafford, but it is likely to depend on United being able to offload a few players.

Solskjaer currently has Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Fred, Donny van de Beek and Scott McTominay as his options to play behind Bruno Fernandes, who will occupy the role of the number 10.