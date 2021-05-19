Manchester United are reportedly monitoring Kieran Trippier's situation at Atletico Madrid with a view to bring him back to the Premier League ahead of next season.

The former Burnley defender joined the La Liga side in 2019 following three seasons with Tottenham Hotspur. He has been a regular in Diego Simeone's side this season as they chase their first La Liga title in seven years.

Trippier has a contract with Atletico until the summer of 2023, but United are said to be bringing him back to England to compete with current first choice right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka for a starting spot in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

According to The Athletic, the Red Devils have an advantage in their pursuit of Trippier. The report claims that the defender is homesick after two years in Spain and is looking for a route back to English shores this summer.

Trippier, who is a boyhood United fan, is just one win away from capturing the La Liga crown with Atletico. It remains to be seen if his desire to return to England is still as strong once he lifts the trophy with his current employers.

It is believed that United will test his resolve and Atletico's with a £30 million bid once the summer transfer window opens. If Trippier makes his intentions clear to the club about his desire to find pastures new, Atletico could decide to cash in now rather than wait until next summer when he will have just one year remaining on his deal.

United, meanwhile, will not have it easy in their pursuit of the England international as Everton and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in signing Trippier. Carlo Ancelotti's side can guarantee the right-back regular game time while a move to Ligue 1 will see him reunite with former boss Mauricio Pochettino.

However, Trippier reportedly prefers a move to England over Paris if he decides to leave Atletico this summer.