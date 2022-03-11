Paul Pogba's future beyond the summer of 2022 still remains in the balance with the Manchester United midfielder still to make a decision. The Frenchman is out of contract in June, and there has been no movement in terms of a new contract offer from the Red Devils.

The 28-year-old is allowed to talk to clubs outside England and sign a pre-contract agreement, but there has been nothing concrete in recent months. Pogba will not be short of suitors with a number of top clubs around Europe monitoring the situation with a view to a move in the summer.

According to Sky Sports, the last offer from United arrived last summer, and there has been no progress since. Pogba did not reject the offer, but his representatives were of the opinion that it was just the first round of negotiations.

The 20-time English champions seem unwilling to commit to a bumper new contract for the French midfielder at this stage in the season. Similarly, Pogba is also reportedly willing to wait until after the end of the ongoing campaign to assess all the options on the table, which includes potentially re-signing with United.

The former Juventus midfielder will have a long list of suitors should he decide to leave Old Trafford on a free transfer this June. Real Madrid have been long-term admirers and are expected to renew interest again this summer.

Paris Saint-Germain is the other club that is keen to take Pogba back to his homeland. The Ligue 1 giants were linked with a move for the midfielder last season, but chose not to bow down to United's demands, and instead focused their attention on Lionel Messi, whom they signed on a free transfer as well.

The two aforementioned clubs have reportedly been in contact with Pogba's agent - Mino Raiola - but there is nothing concrete at the moment. Despite the 2018 World Cup winner being available for no transfer fee, clubs will be aware that it will require a considerable financial outlay in terms of commissions, signing-on fees and wages.